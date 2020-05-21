Mountain Brook native Courtney Cox joins ‘Friends’ fan during virtual bar mitzvah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 13-year-old who is a big fan of the hit TV show “Friends” got a big surprise when he was not able to have anyone at his bar mitzvah this week.

On Monday, Naftali from England appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and opened up about his bar mitzvah, which had a “Friends” theme. During the interview, Corden surprised Naftali by bringing on Courtney Cox, a Mountain Brook native who played Monica Geller on the hit show that is still played in syndication and online 17 years after ending.

While Cox called in to wish him a happy celebration, Naftali told her he has watched all 236 episodes of the series seven times.

Since he couldn’t have his bar mitzvah the way he wanted, Cox sent Naftali a fooseball table like the one featured on the show.

