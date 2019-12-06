Mike Epps coming to the Stardome December 6-8

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Actor and Comedian Mike Epps will be visiting Hoover.
Epps will host several comedy shows at the Stardome Comedy Club.
Epps is known for his roles in “Next Friday”, “Friday After Next”, and the Hangover.”
The comic will perform several shows today, tomorrow, and on Sunday.
The first show tonight starts at 7:00 p.m.
Looking for tickets? You can get them here. Prices start at $39.
