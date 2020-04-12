Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry featured in Joel Osteen’s service

HOUSTON, Texas (WIAT) — Pastor Joel Osteen called on singer Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry to help him with his virtual Easter.
The televangelist broadcasted from his empty Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas on Saturday evening to celebrate Resurrection Day.
Carey and Perry joined via pieces to wish viewers a Happy Easter and offer messages of hope as the world battles Covid-19.
