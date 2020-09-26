Mariah Carey to release memoir

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mariah carey is set to release her highly anticipated upcoming memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”.

In the book, Carey discusses her life, experiences growing up bi-racial, and some of her relationships, family issues and more.

“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is set to be released Monday, September 29th.

