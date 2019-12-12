Lifetime to air ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part Two’

(WIAT) — Lifetime is giving viewers a taste of the follow-up to its bombshell documentary on rhythm and blues artist R. Kelly.
On Wednesday the channel released a trailer of the second part, titled “Surviving R. Kelly Part 2: The Reckoning”.
Part two will feature more women who accuse the fallen singer of sexual misconduct.
Viewers will also hear from one of the accusers who appeared in part one.
The new installment will air over three nights starting on January 2nd.
Kelly is in jail in Chicago, facing charges of kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child.
Kelly pleaded not guilty and his federal trial begins in May.
