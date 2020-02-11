1  of  69
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABAMA SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ALTAMONT SCHOOL ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER ACADEMY SCHOOL BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS BROOKHILLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS OF ALABAMA CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS EPHESUS ACADEMY ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GOSPEL LIGHT BAPTIST ACADEMY IN HELENA GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS KIDDIE ACADEMY OF BIRMINGHAM LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS MCELWAIN CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER MITCHELL’S PLACE SCHOOL MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY SCHOOLS MT. PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AND DAYCARE NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PELL CITY SCHOOLS PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS PRIMROSE SCHOOL AT LIBERTY PARK SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL – GADSDEN SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies at 78

Entertainment

by: MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday Jan. 20, 2008 file photo, Ladysmith Black Mambazo founding member Joseph Shabalala gestures to the audience during the group’s performance at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78. Shabalala died at a hospital in the capital Pretoria Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, his family confirmed to local media. (AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78, the group and the government announced Tuesday.

Shabalala died at a hospital in the capital, Pretoria, Tuesday morning, his family told local media.

He was globally known for his leadership of the choral group founded in 1964 that shot to world acclaim, collaborating with Paul Simon on the “Graceland” album and many other artists. The haunting, often a cappella singing style known as isicathamiya helped to make Ladysmith Black Mambazo one of South Africa’s most recognized performers on the world stage.

The South African government extended its condolences. “Rest in peace, you have fulfilled your purpose,” it tweeted.

Shabalala’s death was announced as the country marked 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, which led to the end of the country’s brutal system of racial oppression known as apartheid.

“(Mandela) was a loyal follower of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who had the distinction of being part of the cultural program at the Nobel ceremony where our founding president was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” South Africa’s presidency said.

Shabalala retired from Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 2014 but made occasional appearances at its events. He had been hospitalized several times since 2017.

“The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the U.S., but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family,” manager Xolani Majozi told local media outlet Timeslive. Majozi said the group would cut its trip short and return to South Africa.

“Our founder, our teacher and most importantly our father left us today for eternal peace,” the group said on Twitter. “We celebrate and honor your kind heart and your extraordinary life. Through your music and the millions who you came in contact with, you shall live forever.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story