K-pop group BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

WIAT — South Korean boyband BTS and Big Hit Entertainment are donating $1 million to Black Lives Matter.

Earlier this week, BTS shared their support of the Black Lives Matter movement on a social media post. They wrote that they oppose racism and believe everyone deserves respect.

Variety reports the group and its music label are backing up their words of support with the $1 million donation.

