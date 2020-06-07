WIAT — South Korean boyband BTS and Big Hit Entertainment are donating $1 million to Black Lives Matter.
Earlier this week, BTS shared their support of the Black Lives Matter movement on a social media post. They wrote that they oppose racism and believe everyone deserves respect.
Variety reports the group and its music label are backing up their words of support with the $1 million donation.
LATEST POSTS
- K-pop group BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall in Louisiana
- New Orleans prepares for Tropical Storm Cristobal
- Alice Marie Johnson returns to Birmingham for first time since Trump ended her life sentence
- Candace Owens starts ‘GoFundMe’ account for Birmingham bar owner