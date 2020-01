Justin Bieber says he is battling Lyme Disease. The singer made the annoucement on Instagram Wednesday.

The multi-platinum recording artist syas he will reveal more details in his upcoming Youtube documentary on January 27th.

But for now, he says he’s getting the right treatment and will be back better than ever.

Lyme disease is usually carried by ticks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if the disease is not treated, it can affect the joints, heart, and nervous system.

