Joe Exotic loves fame from Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ series, husband says

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Netflix docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has become immensely popular in the last couple of months.
The series follows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” who owned and operated a private zoo in Oklahoma. He’s behind bars now, sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot targeting his rival, Carole Baskin.
His husband, Dillon Passage, told People TV that Joe actually likes the Netflix series about him and is enjoying the attention.
“He absolutely loves the attention,” Passage said. “I mean, at first he was pretty weary, you know, he wasn’t sure how he was going to be portrayed, but he was getting a lot of jail mail and emails and like mail just sent to him like letters and he loved the feedback and you know, he wished he could reply to everybody, but you know, he’s only allowed to do so much and send out so many letters.”
Dillon Passage said he’s standing by his husband and they are staying together despite Joe’s lengthy prison sentence. He says he may move to Texas so that he can visit Joe in prison.
