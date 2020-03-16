1  of  38
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS MAGIC CITY ACCEPTANCE CENTER Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Idris Elba

FILE – In this July 13, 2019, file photo, Idris Elba arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” Elba said in an Instagram post on Monday, March 16, 2020 that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating himself, but has shown no symptoms yet. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure. He says he sought out the test after discovering he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.

“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said.

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” he added. “But now’s the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other.”

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories