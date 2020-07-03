‘Hamilton’ premieres on Disney+

(CNN Newsource) — The film version of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” premiered today on Disney+.
Tickets for the Broadway production were incredibly hard to get, but fans can now enjoy the movie version from the comfort of their homes. Like the play, the film stars Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead role as Alexander Hamilton. Miranda is also the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which also won 11 Tony Awards.
The movie’s theatrical release was initially set for Oct. 20-21, but the studio opted to release the film early on its subscription streaming service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
