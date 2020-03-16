Elton John postpones tour: A look at concerts on hold

A poster advertising “The Phantom of the Opera” is shown on the shuttered Majestic Theatre on a nearly deserted side street near Times Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The ban for Broadway theaters started Thursday and will be in effect through April 12, according to a statement from the Broadway League, an organization of theater owners and producers. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cancellations and postponements in the entertainment industry continue to mount as the world reacts to the new coronavirus spreading globally.

Elton John and the Foo Fighters announced cancellations Monday for upcoming performances, joining other artists like The Who, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay.

Last week, late night TV shows went on hiatus, museums closed and Broadway went dark.

Here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry reacted to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

OFF THE ROAD

Elton John is postponing part of his North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar said Monday that the March 26 through May 2 shows of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled. Tour performances for May 22 through July 8 remain as scheduled.

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl says he didn’t cancel shows when he broke his leg —and performed from a wheel chair onstage — but he must postpone his band’s tour because of the coronavirus. The rocker wrote Monday on Twitterthat “playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another.” The band has postponed April dates of its Van Tour 2020, and says “information on the May dates will be forthcoming.”

CELEBS SAY THIS IS SERIOUS

Idris Elba tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus but has shown no symptoms so far.

Elba said Monday that he has been isolated since Friday, when he found out he might have been exposed.

Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.

“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said.

Olga Kurylenko, the Ukrainian actress who starred in the 2008 James Bond film “Quantum of Solace,” also says she has tested positive.

“Take care of yourself and take this seriously!” Kurylenko said in an Instagram post Monday.

I STOP MUSIC AWARDS

The iHeartRadio Music Awards have been put on the shelf for now. It’s the latest awards show being postponed due to the coronavirus.

IHeartMedia announced Monday that the March 29 show set to take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles will be rescheduled.

“The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority,” iHeartMedia said in a statement.

Usher was set to host the show featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Lizzo and Halsey.

Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.

The delay comes a day after the Academy of Country Music Awards, originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas, was postponed, with plans to reschedule in September.

VOICES SILENCED

PEN America has called off its annual World Voices Festival, a weeklong May gathering in New York that features dozens of writers.

This year’s scheduled attendees included Margaret Atwood, Ben Okri, Amitav Ghosh and Zadie Smith.

In a statement Monday, PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel and World Voices Director Chip Rolley noted that the festival had been founded after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as an “antidote to cultural isolationism.” With a “new and unexpected isolation thrust upon us,” they added, “we regret deeply that we won’t be able to shine that light or foster those vital in-person connections.”

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.