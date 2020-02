(WIAT) — Singer Elton John says he is battling pneumonia.

The British singer made the announcement while on tour in Auckland, New Zealand.

John is currently touring as part of what he calls his final world tour, known as “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”

On social media, the 72 year old artist says he was “deeply upset and sorry” for losing his voice.

He is due to play two more concerts in Auckland tomorrow and Thursday, followed by more shows in Australia.