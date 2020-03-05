Drip too hard: Lil Baby gives school $150K for scholarships

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby surprised students at his former high school with a performance and $150,000 to establish a scholarship program, officials announced.
Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, announced the endowed $150,000 scholarship program titled “My Turn” for students at Booker T. Washington High School, news outlets reported Wednesday.
The Grammy-nominated rapper said scholarships will be awarded to students who show excellence and leadership in the classroom.
Atlanta Public Schools officials said the first scholarship was awarded to a senior who will attend Dartmouth College in the fall and play football there. The specific amount of that scholarship wasn’t immediately disclosed.
Lil Baby performed two songs for the students from his latest album, also titled “My Turn.”
