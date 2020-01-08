Quarterback Drew Brees to star in new season of ‘Undercover Boss’

(WIAT) — A new season of “Undercover Boss” premieres tonight. The season opener will feature one NFL quarterback swapping his football for dish-washing detergent.

New Orleans Saints player Drew Brees is going undercover. He is the co-owner of Walk-Ons Bistreaux and Bar. It’s a sports bar chain with locations in several states including one on Highway 119 in Hoover.

Brees and his business partner are going undercover at one of their Louisiana locations.

You can catch “Undercover Boss” right here on CBS 42 at 7 p.m.

