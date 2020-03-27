Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ joins Mister Rogers, the Village People and others in Library of Congress

FILE – This Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows music producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre at a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Quincy Jones in Los Angeles. Dre, who has produced hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, will be honored by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work. The Recording Academy announced Friday that its Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Jan. 22 at Village Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The very different neighborhoods of Mister Rogers, Dr. Dre, and the Village People are coming together in one place, courtesy of the Library of Congress.

They’ve been added to the National Recording Registry’s 2020 list of “Aural Treasures.” Those are works deemed worthy of preservation due to their significance to “the nation’s recorded sound heritage.” They named this year’s additions the “Ultimate Stay at Home Playlist,” a nod to current social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Rogers got on the list for his 1973 album, “Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs from ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’,” the Village People earned their spot with the 1978 single, “Y.M.C.A.” and for Dr. Dre got in with his 1992 album, “The Chronic.”

Other albums to join the registry this year include:“Whispering” (single), Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra (1920)

“Protesta per Sacco e Vanzetti,” Compagnia Columbia; “Sacco e Vanzetti,” Raoul Romito (1927)

“La Chicharronera” (single), Narciso Martinez and Santiago Almeida (1936)

“Arch Oboler’s Plays” episode “The Bathysphere.” (Nov. 18, 1939)

“Me and My Chauffeur Blues” (single), Memphis Minnie (1941)

The 1951 National League tiebreaker: New York Giants vs. Brooklyn Dodgers — Russ Hodges, announcer (Oct. 3, 1951)

Puccini’s “Tosca” (album), Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Angelo Mercuriali, Tito Gobbi, Melchiorre Luise, Dario Caselli, Victor de Sabata (1953)

“Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” (single), Allan Sherman (1963)

WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination, Boston Symphony Orchestra (1963)

“Fiddler on the Roof” (album), original Broadway cast (1964)

“Make the World Go Away” (single), Eddy Arnold (1965)

Hiromi Lorraine Sakata Collection of Afghan Traditional Music (1966-67; 1971-73)

“Wichita Lineman” (single), Glen Campbell (1968)

“Dusty in Memphis” (album), Dusty Springfield (1969)

“Cheap Trick at Budokan” (album), Cheap Trick (1978)

Holst: Suite No. 1 in E-Flat, Suite No. 2 in F / Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Bach: Fantasia in G (Special Edition Audiophile Pressing album), Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds (1978)

“A Feather on the Breath of God” (album), Gothic Voices; Christopher Page, conductor; Hildegard von Bingen, composer (1982)

“Private Dancer” (album), Tina Turner (1984)

“Ven Conmigo” (album), Selena (1990)

“I Will Always Love You” (single), Whitney Houston (1992)

“Concert in the Garden” (album), Maria Schneider Orchestra (2004)

“Percussion Concerto” (album), Colin Currie (2008)

