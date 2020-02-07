Comedian Michele Traina bringing ‘Divorce Diaries’ to Birmingham

Entertainment


HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Comedian Michele Traina, creator of “Divorce Diaries,” finds the humor in being a single mom and moving back home with her parents.

Traina is performing at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. For ticket information, click here.

