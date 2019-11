HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Actor and comedian Eddie Griffin is in Central Alabama this weekend.

Griffin will be making a stop at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover.

The entertainer is known for his roles in television and films including: “Malcolm & Eddie”, “Scary Movie 3”, and most recently “A Star is Born”.

He has four comedy shows at the Stardome this weekend, starting tonight at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here! Prices start at $40.50.

