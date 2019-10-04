Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to groping driver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick has pleaded not guilty to groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.
Dick entered the plea Friday in Los Angeles. to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
Prosecutors allege he groped a driver 18 months ago in West Hollywood.
His representative declined comment.
Dick, a 53-year-old native of Charleston, South Carolina, who starred in the 1990s sitcom “NewsRadio,” has been a popular and sometimes problematic guest on radio and TV shows, known for his erratic, over-the-top behavior.
He has been arrested and sued over several other groping accusations through the years, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar.
Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.
