Chance the Rapper to host 2020 Kids Choice Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — By the time prosecutors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial give their closing argument on Friday, it will have been more than a week since jurors heard one of his accusers recount what prosecutors describe as a vile sexual encounter with the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

In the days since, Weinstein’s lawyers have called witnesses who raised doubts about the accusers’ testimony, brought in an expert who spoke about memories getting fuzzy over time and offered an epic, hourslong closing argument painting the prosecution's case as a “sinister tale” and the allegations as “regret renamed as rape.”