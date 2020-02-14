Chance the Rapper to host 2020 Kids Choice Awards

Inglewood, Calif., (WIAT) — Multi-platinum artist Chance the Rapper will host this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
The Kids Choice Awards is an awards show that honors the year’s biggest television, moive and music acts as voted by viewers of Nickelodeon.
The 2020 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards will air Sunday, March 22nd.
