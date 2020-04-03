Brooke Baldwin becomes 2nd CNN on-air person diagnosed

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the second on-air personality at the news network to come down with the disease.
In an Instagram post Friday, Baldwin said that her symptoms — a fever, chills and aches — came on suddenly Thursday afternoon.
She said she’d been social distancing and doing all of the things that medical experts have said to do.
“Still — it got me,” she said.
CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo also has COVID-19, and twice this week did shows remotely from the basement of his home.
Most people who get the coronavirus suffer mild to moderate symptoms and recover. But for some, mostly the elderly and those with underlying conditions, it can be fatal.
