An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour kicks off January 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Whitney Houston performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(WIAT & CNN) – The Estate of Whitney Houston just made a major announcement for all of you Whitney Houston fans!

You will soon have a unique opportunity to hear some of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits.

The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and BASE Hologram announced their partnership in the release of entertainment that is expected to take you back to the good ole’ Whitney days.

The show is called, An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour. The tour is set to kick off January 2020.

“Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best,” Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager and president of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, said.



The tour has full support from Houston’s sister-in-law and estate executor Pat Houston, who praised the show as an “authentic Whitney experience” in a statement.

“While ‘An Evening With Whitney’ will include all of her iconic hits, it’s not a throwback show,” BASE Hologram chairman and CEO Brian Becker told Rolling Stone. “This isn’t a journey through time, but more of a celebration of her best work. The main goal in these types of shows is to preserve the legacy of one-of-a-kind musicians and, using their actual master recordings, give fans the chance to see them perform — many, for the first time.”



“An Evening with Whitney” will kick off on Jan. 23 in Mexico, then stretch through April across 14 different European countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Russia.

European tour dates are currently scheduled.



Dates for North America in the fall of 2020 have not yet been announced.



For more on Whitey Houston visit: https://www.whitneyhouston.com/