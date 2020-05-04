Alabama Comic Con canceled, rescheduled for next year due to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Like many events across Alabama that have been pushed back, Alabama Comic Con has been rescheduled for next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a message posted on the group’s website and social media pages Monday, the group stated how the convention, which was originally scheduled to be held June 6-7 at the BJCC, had been monitoring the spread of the virus and made the choice that it would be in everyone’s best interest to hold it on another date.

“Because of the uncertainty of whether or not this order would extend into the dates of the AVC Conventions event, we were forced into the cancellation, but have already rescheduled,” the statement read.

The original lineup for what would have been this year’s convention would have featured actor Sean Astin from “Rudy” and “The Lord of the Rings” films, as well as Austin St. John, who starred as Jason Lee Scott in the original American run of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

The new date for Alabama Comic Con will be June 5-6, 2021. Those who have already purchased tickets will be refunded.

