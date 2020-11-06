A ‘2020 scented’ candle honors lockdown and Tiger King

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In case you’d like to dwell on how unpredictable 2020 has been, the candle company Flaming Crap has revealed a new ‘2020 Scent’ candle.

With four smells “synonymous with this year,” the layered candle includes scents of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY and woody musks, alongside budget aftershave with an earthy essence — a scent only ‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic would use to attract his next mate.

The company says it’s not about the aromas complimenting one another (because they likely won’t), but they think it works because “a slightly off scent seems rather fitting for the year of a global pandemic.”

For anyone baffled by the mixture of chosen scents, the company says banana bread and hand sanitizer are in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the obsession of many to take up the hobby of baking bread under lockdown. The “DIY and woody musks” are a nod to the trend of folks doing their own home improvements, while “budget aftershave and an earthy essence” is meant to evoke the presence of the Tiger King himself.

The candle is created with vegan kerasoy wax, recycled labels & packaging and is available for $19.50 from Flaming Crap’s website for pre-order.

The candle has up to 30 hours burn time, which gives you about 7.5 hours to enjoy each fragrant layer, according to the company’s website.

