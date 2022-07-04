HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – We are now two days away from the start of the opening ceremonies for the World Games. Businesses in Hoover said they’re ready for visitors from around the world to come and visit them.

Last July, we asked them how they were getting ready for the World Games.

“I just think it’s the exact same thing we do, but bigger,” The Whole Scoop Ice Cream Shop Proprietor David Cohen said last year when we asked.

Now, you can strike a pose in front of the Enjoy Hoover World Games ‘big chair’ for a photo op, or learn about more than 200 businesses across the city from one website.

“I really love a year ago when you challenged me, we are ready,” Cohen said. “The specials on the website guide people to be able to do a little bit of preplanning. Maybe they know what they want when they walk in the door, maybe they don’t, but they know more about the menu.”

One year ago, several businesses at Stadium Trace Village were a work in progress. Now, Walk-On’s is one of several more that has opened its doors.

“It was a big draw for us, the Hoover Met, and the sporting opportunities that are in this area,” Manager Mike Miller said. “Having the Hoover Met behind us and knowing they’ll be playing the softball games here in the next week or so has got us really hyped up. We’re super excited.”

Just minutes from the Hoover Met – sports fans who come to Hoover to watch events can relax and unwind at over 200 restaurants city-wide, showing what these businesses call true southern hospitality.

“You’re here, we’ve set the table,” Cohen said. “Come and enjoy what we’ve got.”

EnjoyHoover.com features places to eat, play, listen, shop, stay and enjoy all that the city has to offer.

Miller said Walk-On’s has been busy beefing up staff since it opened about six months ago. Cohen said other businesses have adjusted their hours or days open to make sure they are able to handle the 25,000 to 40,000 visitors expected over the next two weeks.

Hoover Restaurant Week runs from July 7 to July 17.