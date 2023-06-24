BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales partnered with local non-profit organizations to present the Empowerment Concert at Huffman Ballpark on Friday.

“We’re teaching people how to have a good time in the community where they live, and they don’t have to be in terror because they feel as though we can’t get along. We can,” said District 1 Jefferson County Commissioner, Lashunda Scales.

Scales was joined by mothers in the group, “What about us.” The founder, Sheree Kennon, lost her 27-year-old son Detraio Whorton to gun violence after he was gunned down in east Birmingham.

“We are lifting up these mothers, these families going through this violence and my heart goes out to the ones who recently been murdered out in the streets,” said Kennon.

Now, she along with members Catriena Carey and Yvonne Reynolds, who also lost their sons to gun violence, are turning their pain into power by speaking out in the wake of the recent killings in hopes that it will stop.

“It’s incumbent upon me as the commissioner to make sure that I set the example to say listen, we’re in this fight together,” said commissioner Scales. “Making sure that we’re in a

creating a cultural environment where we can recognize that family’s matter, individual lives matter and because we all come together, we’re going to be that change we want to see.”