Empire Police seize 57 grams of meth, over $10,000 in drug paraphernalia in May 13 raids, arresting 6 men

EMPIRE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities hit three locations in Empire, Ala. in Walker County with search and arrest warrants as a part of an operation to combat drug trafficking on May 13.

In addition to seizing 57 grams of methamphetamine, the operation confiscated $12,530 in various pills, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency and arrested the following individuals:

Michael Anthony Corley, 63, (top left): trafficking methamphetamine

Frankie Junior Isbell, 61, (top middle): Two separate counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Roman Dewayne Gunter, 29, (top right): Unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Adrin Clint Rice, 46, (bottom left): Failure to appear on a traffic violation

Jacob Neil Hicks, 30, (bottom middle): Possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Douglas Shemwell, 31, (bottom right): Failure to appear on a traffic violation

Captain Ralph Williams led the investigation, which occurred in three separate locations simultaneously on Coon Creek Road, Lewis Lane and Stacks Bottom Road.

The operation included the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Jasper Police Department SWAT, Cordova Police Department, Dora Police Department and multiple K-9 and narcotics units.

Approximately $40,000 in drug money has been seized in the Empire community in the past year.