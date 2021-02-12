Emergency crews monitoring potential winter weather, urge drivers to be cautious over weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency crews throughout central Alabama are standing by on reports of freezing rain heading into the area.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency officials say based on their conversations with the National Weather Service out of Birmingham, most of the freezing rain will head north to northwest of the area. But, there is still a good chance the Birmingham area could see some slick roads over the weekend.

“We need to be prepared that we may see glazing of ice in Jefferson County Birmingham,” EMA Officer Melissa Sizemore said.

Sizemore says if a person has to be out on the roads, the best thing to do is drive cautiously, avoid speeding, and if possible, find an alternate route to the destination.

“If you got icy roads, then you’re not want to try and take the uphill battle or the downhill battles. So, maybe re-route the way you get to a certain location,” Sizemore said.

Clay Ingram with AAA in Birmingham says the best thing for people to do during winter weather is avoid driving altogether.

“The best thing you can do is stay home, and not get out on the roads,” Ingram said.

Ingram says drivers should wear their seat belts and use lights while driving in harsh conditions. He also tells CBS 42 people should avoid using cruise control while the road conditions are wet or icy.

“Should you lose control of the vehicle, your car is not going to know that. And it’s going to keep those tires turning. So, when you do get back to where you have some traction, that car may do something you don’t want it to do,” Ingram said.

Sizemore says the fatal accident in Fort Worth, Texas that killed six people and injured hundreds should be a warning sign to Alabama drivers on the dangers of black ice and winter conditions.

“And a lot of that is people didn’t see it. They were coming over the hill and didn’t see the other cars that had crashed and by the time people hit the brakes, it was too late,” Sizemore said.

Ingram says paying attention and driving defensively can save lives.

“It’s up to the drivers to pay attention, be alert and do the right thing,” Ingram said.

Alabama Power is also monitoring the winter weather and sent CBS 42 this statement on their plan:

Alabama Power is ready to respond to the threat of winter weather anticipated for our state. We have taken appropriate measures to ensure both the continuity of our services and the well-being of our employees and the public. Our advance preparation allows us to safely respond to outages, while continuing to manage the safety and health of our employees and the community during COVID-19. Alabama Power

Alabama Department of Transportation is also watching the weather reports closely as crews are also on standby.

“We are monitoring the weather and will have crews on standby to determine what treatments if any will need to be done,” Public Information Officer Linda Crocket said.

Sizemore says their website has additional tips for winter weather preparedness.