Eli Hairston receives warm welcome home from hospital

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Eli Hairston was welcomed home from the hospital by hundreds of classmates and Chelsea residents who have been cheering him on through recovery.

The mayor, family, and friends gathered in the Chelsea Middle School gym to celebrate the recovery milestone with Eli.

In November, the 8th grader was involved in a golf cart accident that caused a severe brain injury. Eli had to have emergency brain surgery. Since then, he has spent the past 11 weeks recovering.

Eli’s parents say his recovery is a miracle. When he was prepped for surgery, doctors told them there was a chance he would not survive the surgery.

“He got into the hospital in about as bad a state as you could be in,” said Jay Hairston, Eli’s father.

Through Eli’s recovery, nearly 15,000 people in Chelsea and around the world have been praying for Eli to have a speedy recovery.

Jay said it’s thanks to a big God and a resilient son that they’ve made it this far.

“Eli is not typical,” Jay said. “He fought really hard and so he still fights really hard every day. At the end of this, whenever that is, at the end the day, when he’s back to fully himself, I think he’ll look back on this and see there’s really nothing, through God’s guidance you can’t accomplish.”

Eli has transitioned from therapy six days a week to only two. He has been working with Chelsea Middle School teachers to stay caught up on his school work. Jay said his son’s goal is to be able to walk into school in the fall, on his own.

