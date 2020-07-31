Eli Gold, the ‘Voice of Alabama football,’ talks new SEC football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Longtime Alabama Football play-by-play announcer Eli Gold recently spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin about the Southeastern Conference announcement of the 10-game schedule for fall football.

Eli, who has announced Alabama games since 1988, had a message for Alabama fans about the upcoming season and what it means to him to be the “Voice of Alabama Football,” describing his job as, “like holding a rare piece of crystal in your hand.”

He said he cradles his career and opporutnity with such love you make sure you don’t lose it. He loves the game and the fans.

