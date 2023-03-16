BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)–According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, a house fire started on 3rd Street N Thursday morning.

Before BFRS arrived at the scene, Mr. Keena Dowdell, a local resident, heard screaming coming from the burning building. That screaming was revealed to be an elderly man, trapped inside the home.

BFRS said Dowdell jumped into action, forcing the door open and removing the elderly resident, relocating him to safety. The resident was transported to the ER in stable condition.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue successfully extinguished the house fire. There were no injuries to BFRS personnel, and the fire is currently under investigation.