BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of Birmingham children would not be able to get Christmas gifts without community members’ help and support. On this Giving Tuesday – you could bring smiles to 400 to 500 kids right here in the by donating a new, unwrapped toy for the holiday.

Just because the collection bin is busting at the seam at AmFirst Federal Credit Union downtown does not mean the donation drive is over. There is still a significant need for the eight-to-10-year-old age group.

Birmingham’s Director of Youth Services Galvin Billups is looking to serve up even more smiles this year.

“Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to get out and to purchase those things and to donate them today,” Billups said.

Because not all families are fortunate enough to have extra spending money – that’s why CBS 42, the City of Birmingham and AmFirst Federal Credit Union all team up to spread that holiday cheer.

AmFirst Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement Joy Mattson said it’s what they as a credit union are all about.

“To me, it’s the Christmas spirit and being part of that and being able to give back to our community – it’s what the season is about,” Mattson said. “We have several members that come in – they’re so excited about the bikes they donate or their toys. You can just see the spirit of giving and the joy in their face.”

The tears of joy from parents make it all worthwhile because those parents know their kids won’t go empty-handed this Christmas.

“We’re able to see the young people and also the parents come in, give great joy, hug, being able to see them roll away a little bike to put in their cars or vehicles,” Billups said.

You can click on one of the Magic City Toy Drive banners on our website right now for toy suggestions.

“Being there, being able to witness it and be part of that spirit of giving and just our community loving and supporting on one another – that’s what the season is all about,” Mattson said.

If you don’t have time on this Giving Tuesday, you have until Dec. 4 to get that donation in the bins at Birmingham’s AmFirst locations, fire and rescue or city hall.