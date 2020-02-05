2 school systems dismissing early due to potential severe weather

CENTRAL ALABAMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two school districts will be dismissing early due to the potential threat of severe weather. Oneonta City schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. and Blount County Schools will be dismissing at noon.
