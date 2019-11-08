Jefferson County Commission disperses funds to local school boards

(WIAT) — Thursday, the Jefferson County Commission announced the allocation of $18 million to local boards of education. In the announcement, Jefferson County stated, “these are the citizen tax dollars going back to the community to improve education.”

This annual allocation will be dispursed to the following schools:

Board of Education Funding City of Bessemer $656,410.29 City of Birmingham $4,150,965.62 City of Fairfield $298,267.73 City of Homewood $784,525.93 City of Hoover $1,911,804.81 City of Leeds $298,535.11 City of Midfield $187,123.80 City of Mountain Brook $794,999.54 City of Tarrant $218,120.55 City of Trussville $777,445.16 City of Vestavia Hills $ 1,316,218.97 Jefferson County Board ofEducation $6,605,582.49 Total $18,000,000.00

Jefferson county wrote that the commissioners will present checks to their respective districts. According to the annoucnement, the money is based on the number of students in each district from Jefferson County.

“This gives each school system much-needed funds to use for their individual needs,” said Commission President Jimmie Stephens. “It is an example of the County Commission’s commitment to our educators and improving the quality of life for our citizens.”

According to Jefferson County, the commission voted several years ago to start the distributions and will continue until the outstanding warrants are retired.

