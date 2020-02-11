Hurry! Birmingham Promise deadline approaching; Mayor Woodfin explains program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Time is running out for Birmingham City Schools seniors who want to take part in the Birmingham Promise. The program is the city’s initiative to provide scholarships and apprenticeships.

The application deadline is March 1.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined Anchor Art Franklin to discuss about the program and how it has impacted the community.

“There’s nothing more important to me as mayor or my administration than investing in our youngest generation. I think for all adults, there should be nothing more important than making sure we provide an opportunity for our young people,” Woodfin said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin

According to Woodfin, the program seeks to give options for apprenticeships for work opportunities and tuition-free education for two-year or four-year state and public universities.

Woodfin encourages seniors to visit the Birmingham Promise website to apply and to fill out their FASFA.

“We want to make sure those first dollars are available from the federal government and the Birmingham Promise seeks to cover the last-dollar program,” Woodfin explained.

Since its inception, the Birmingham Promise has partnered with UAB.

Woodfin said, “United Way as well of our all of our corporate partners have decided to invest to make sure the Birmingham Promise is successful. This is a huge partnership with all Birmingham stakeholders.”

Requirements for the Birmingham Promise:

Apply or be accepted by a public-two year or four-year Alabama college before graduating high school

Completed FASFA

“The Birmingham Promise has only two requirements: you live in the city limits of Birmingham and you graduate from one of our seven high schools,” Woodfin said.

To apply for the Birmingham Promise, click here.

