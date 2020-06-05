Auburn professor to be part of NASA-funded team

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University Associate Professor of Geosciences Chandana Mitra will be part of a NASA-funded national team task.

Mitra will use a $185,400 segment of NASA’s $1.7 million grant to contribute research to the team, which includes representatives from various universities. The task will study whether cities can modify precipitating cloud systems by urban landscapes and associated aerosol processes.

One of the main goals of the collaboration is to help NASA resources expand the analysis to under-studied regions of the globe. One major task of Mitra’s research will include studying urban North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The grant will also allow Mitra to fund a doctoral student for three years to help her studies on cities across various continents.

Mitra says she is “very excited” and ready to begin working on the NASA-funded project.

She will co-conduct a four-dimensional analysis of rainfall, NASA Cloud Products, and NASA Land Products. Mitra’s Auburn team will have to deliver three specific goals for the multiyear project which include:

producing a global inventory of “urban rainfall effect” signatures

a scientific study of “non-urban” noise

a database of what urban regions are more likely to see precipitation.

