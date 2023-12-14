MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State Department of Education published the Alabama State Report Card on Thursday.

There are two report cards available to the public. There is a state report card, and then there’s also a federal report card. The state report card can be found here, and you can click here for the federal report card.

According to the LSDE, the state report card includes academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rates, college and career readiness, chronic absenteeism, academic growth, graduation rates and progress in English language proficiency. The federal report card has the necessary components federal regulators require.

The report card allows you to compare up to three schools and school systems side-by-side.