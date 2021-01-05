Education leaders preparing for teachers to get COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s unclear right now when teachers and other school personnel will get vaccinated for COVID-19, but state education leaders want to make sure they’re prepared whenever it happens.

Tracee Binion, District 28 Uniserv director with the Alabama Education Association, said teachers are right behind healthcare workers on the vaccine priority list, but she’s not sure when they’ll have an opportunity to get the vaccines. She hopes it will happen soon.

“(Teachers) are frontline workers,” she said. “We deal with large groups of people from all over the community, be it the students, the parents. And so I do feel like we have a priority need to get the vaccine offered to us.”

While they wait, the AEA is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education to figure out how they’ll roll out the vaccine once it’s available for educators. They also want to make sure teachers have the latest details on the vaccine so they can decide whether they’ll take it.

Binion said it will be voluntary, which means some teachers will take it and others won’t. She says that could affect classroom structure going forward, with teachers who decline the vaccine potentially becoming the ones who teach virtually when needed.

“We’re going to make sure that teachers have all the information that they need to have before they take the vaccine – dosage, the two different times that you have to take it, all of that information from the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Binion said. “We’re going to make sure they have everything that they need.”

Binion said she’ll be surprised if all teachers are able to get vaccinated by the end of the school year, which means the next school year could also be affected by COVID-19. But she’s hoping educators will have access to the vaccine soon.

“I think the quicker that we can get this out to those who want it, the quicker we’re all going to see a return to a more normal school,” she said. “And that’s, I think, the goal. That’s what everybody wants is to be safe and healthy when they go to work or go to school.”