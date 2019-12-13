Echols Middle School on lockdown due to ‘possible threat’

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County School system has stated that Echols Middle School is currently on lockdown. According to their post (see below) this is due to a possible threat reported to the school system through law enforcement.

No one is allowed to leave or enter the school until the lockdown has ended.

The Lloyd Wood Education Center is also on “lockout mode” due to law enforcement investigation at Echols Middle School.

The post states, “Although LWEC is not involved in the investigation, the lockout is a precautionary measure due to the close proximity of the two schools. Normal operations are continuing inside LWEC, but no one is allowed to leave or enter the school until the lockout has ended. “

CBS 42 is gathering more information at this time. Check back for updates.

Echols Middle School is currently on lockdown mode. This is due to a possible threat, reported to the school system through law enforcement. Law enforcement officers are at the school now, conducting an investigation. No one is allowed to leave or enter the school pic.twitter.com/6C6n1Vik20 — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) December 13, 2019

