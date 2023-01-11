BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The “Earn while you learn” EMT program will return in January after much success last year.

“The “Earn While You Learn” EMT training program not only introduced the world of Emergency Medical Services to our students but offered them a solid career path in a fast-paced and exciting environment,” said Brent Dierking, Director at NorthStar Emergency Medical Services. “Our students realized, right away, that they were called into a profession that helped people when they needed us most!” said Dierking.

The EMT program allows qualified applicants to be hired as full-time employees of NEMS. Each new employee will participate in an eight to 10-week training program to become a State of Alabama, licensed EMT.

The class begins Jan. 16, 2023, at the NorthStar EMS located at 2106 17th Avenue in Tuscaloosa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekend and evening hours may be required. For more information, you cant contact NorthStar EMS at 205-247-4745. Interested candidates can apply here.