Temperatures will quickly warm as a warm front lifts to the north. This will act as a magnet bringing in warm, wet air out of the Gulf, and priming the the atmosphere for what is to come. The temperatures will go from the 60s Tuesday to 70s Wednesday and Thursday. It will feel more like spring than mid February this week.

Looking ahead to Thursday the Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted the Mississippi Delta through Central Alabama as an area to look out for severe storms Thursday.

The timeline Thursday will be mainly from noon through sunset. As a cold front moves in from the west, rain coverage will increase and also the possibility of thunderstorms. Right now, there is certainty of rain, but we are still ironing threat details.

For now, we will be prepared for all modes of severe weather. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and a tornado are all possible. As the conditions start coming together a bit more we will have a better idea how the atmosphere will respond and we can better pin point threats, threat timeline, and threat occurrences. For now, it’s important to remain weather and just know to keep an ear out for any quick changes to the weather Thursday.

Fortunately, the severe threat dissipates quickly. By Friday it’s all sunshine, just colder. A gradual warm up follows through the weekend with a clear sky carrying us from Friday through the start of next week.