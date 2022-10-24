SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — With Tuesday’s first weather-aware day of the second severe season – officials and homeowners who have been impacted by tornadoes want to make sure you are fully prepared for any type of weather.

On March 25, 2021, residents in Eagle Point were hit by an EF-3 tornado. Now, more than a year and a half later, those still working to rebuild tell CBS 42 that riding through the tornado was nothing compared to going through their insurance companies to be able to rebuild.

HOA President Misti Steed is grateful no one was severely hurt or killed during the storm but rebuilding in Eagle Point has not been easy for anyone.

“There’s still a lot of frustration,” Steed said. “If you still see all of the construction that’s going on, there’s still a lot of rebuilding left to do, and insurance companies held up that process.”

Steed says to be aware of what your insurance policy will cover and know your agent before severe weather strikes.

“The hardest thing people have had to negotiate are replacement values on the things that were inside their home and negotiating with an insurance company on whether or not the damage to their home was structural or not,” Steed said. “Review your insurance policy. Don’t wait for a storm, don’t wait for an event. Know what your insurance policy says before you need to file a claim.”

The storm might be over in seconds, but it is equally important to make sure you are protected if one strikes.

Shelby County EMA Director Michael Asdel said you should have multiple sources for alerts while keeping hard hats, whistles and shoes in your safe room so you can get out or be found.

“Preparation is key,” Asdel said. “In emergency management we live to prepare and the quicker you know something the quicker you can respond and react to the situation.”

“Don’t get aggravated when your phone goes off or the TV interrupts your favorite program,” Asdel said. “Be weather aware.”

You can sign up for Shelby County alerts to help you follow the storm and get other important community alerts.