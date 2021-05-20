Eagle Point community continues to recover after being hit by tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Communities in Shelby County are continuing recovery efforts after a devastating EF-3 tornado hit the the community back in March.

The Eagle Point community is one of the those areas filled with several families still picking up the pieces. CBS 42 spoke with some of these families to learn what the recovery process has been like for them. They said they are continuing to make major repairs to their roofs, windows, while picking up debris outside of their homes. During this difficult time, they said it’s the help of the community that’s helped them stay uplifted.

“The community’s been really helpful about it,” Eagle Point resident Lauren Erice said. “There’s been Church of the Highlands was great and we would not be where we are with the front yard or the back yard or the roof. They tarped the roof for us. Then Griffin Park gave us a lot of donations, so we are very thankful to them.”

For many of the homeowners, they anticipate it being several months before they are able to fully recover.