NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After 28 years together, Karina Courtmanche’s last wish was to say goodbye to her horse, Bella.

On Sunday, as Courtmanche neared the end of her life, New Haven nursing home Mary Wade and American Medical Response made it happen.

“We know the horse was very important to her, and that this was an important part of her transitioning through this final time of her life, so we’re just really excited that we were able to come together with May Wade and CT Hospice to be able to make this happen,” said Andrew Rennie, the account executive of business development for American Medical Response.

Courtmanche was taken to her farm Sunday morning for one last visit with her beloved friend.