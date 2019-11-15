Dunkin’ launches campaign to usher in end of foam cups

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — By December 1, all Dunkin’ restaurants across Southern New England will have phased out foam cups.
To usher in the use of double-walled paper cups for all hot beverages, the company has launched a new ad campaign to alert customers to the end of “double-cupping.”
That’s the practice of placing a foam cup outside of a plastic ice coffee cup for extra insulation, and added waste.
“As we look ahead to how our brand can continue to serve both people and the planet responsibly, we wanted to proactively address this preventable habit that can contribute to unnecessary waste,” Dunkin’ Chief Operating Officer Scott Murphy said in a statement.
Dunkin’ still serves iced drinks in plastic cups.
LATEST POSTS
- White House seeks disclosure of actual health care prices
- FITNESS FRIDAY: Staying fit during the holiday season
- Newsfeed Now for Nov. 15: Trump impeachment hearings resume; Homeless man’s random act of kindness
- Human remains confirmed to be missing AU student; foul play not suspected
- Civil Rights Attorney, NAACP demand equal justice for an alleged coverup of a violent assault involving a teen and deputies