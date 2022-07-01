ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation has several tips for drivers traveling on highways during the Independence Day holiday.

Buckle up – Make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up and in age/size-appropriate car seats, if applicable

Avoid Risky Behaviors – Don’t drive distracted or text while driving, obey posted speed limits, and drive sober; ALDOT said drugs and alcohol can impair skills critical for safe and responsible driving, such as coordination, judgment, and reaction time

Slow down – A 2020 report from ALDOT’s Drive Safe Alabama initiative showed speeding was the leading contributing factor in deadly crashes on Alabama roads.

ALDOT will be doing its part – from noon Friday, July 1 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4, there will be no temporary lane closures on any Alabama interstate.

While work zones won’t be active, there will still be some work zone materials along the road and reduced speed limits will be in effect in many areas. With AAA predicting the 2022 Independence Day travel season could be the busiest ever, ALDOT said it’s important that drivers allow extra time to reach their destination.

ALDOT also had a final reminder – Alabama is a Move Over state, meaning drivers are required to move over and slow down for law enforcement and first responders stopped on the road with lights flashing. By law, drivers who can’t move over on an interstate or other multi-lane highway must slow down to at least 15 mph under the limit unless directed by an officer.

On a two-lane road, drivers must move over as far as possible and slow to 15 mph less than the speed limit if the limit is 25 mph or higher unless otherwise directed by a law enforcement officer. If the limit is 20 mph or lower on a two-lane road, the driver must slow to 10 mph unless otherwise directed by a law enforcement officer. Violators of the misdemeanor law face fines of $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense, and $100 for each subsequent offense.