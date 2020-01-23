Driver stuck by medical needle hidden under gas pump in Baldwin County

UPDATE: Police have shared a picture of the needle with our sister station WKRG News 5:

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) –A frightening surprise for a Baldwin County driver just trying to fill up their car.

Loxley Police say the driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the pump.

Our sister station WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep us updated.

