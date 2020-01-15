Driver killed in crash outside of Cullman

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hartselle man was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon outside of Cullman.

Heath Alan Berry, 37, was seriously injured when his crossed over the center line on U.S. 31 and struck another car head-on, just four miles north of Cullman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Berry was transported to Cullman Regional Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries. The other driver in the crash was not injured, but their two passengers were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

