Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores, and the company says it is working on a solution.

The company said in a tweet that all flavor of Dr. Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

