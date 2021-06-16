Dr. Michael Sagg sits down with Art Franklin to discuss Alabama’s vaccination rates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama currently sits at number 49 for vaccination rates in the US, but why? UAB’s infectious disease expert Dr. Micheal Sagg sat down with CBS 42 Wednesday to discuss the potential reasoning.

“It’s not for lack of trying,” Dr. Sagg said. “There are several different reasons from people wanting more information, not trusting the information that’s out there or wanting others to experience it first before they take the leap. And then there are those who just say, ‘No way,’ and will never get the vaccine.”

Sagg also explained that the vaccine doesn’t just protect against the original strain of COVID-19 but also the new delta variant, which is another reason for people to get vaccinated and for there to be “continued efforts and consistent messaging” encouraging vaccinations.

“I think it would be good to incentivize people to some degree,” he said.

